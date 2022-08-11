Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$2.08M in average volume shows that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is heading in the right direction

Markets

On August 10, 2022, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) opened at $1.06, higher 7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Price fluctuations for SPPI have ranged from $0.60 to $2.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.70% at the time writing. With a float of $161.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.74 million.

The firm has a total of 163 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 5,594. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 6,667 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 644,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,096 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,913. This insider now owns 651,457 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -174.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., SPPI], we can find that recorded value of 2.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0923. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9200.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

There are currently 180,087K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -158,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,442 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) performance over the last week is recorded 7.61%

Sana Meer -
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.14, soaring 0.91% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Kroger Co. (KR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.38%

Steve Mayer -
August 10, 2022, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) trading session started at the price of $47.17, that was -0.17% drop from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.75 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) stock priced at $27.71, down -2.06% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW