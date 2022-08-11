$2.20M in average volume shows that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is heading in the right direction

August 10, 2022, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) trading session started at the price of $33.46, that was 0.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.59 and dropped to $33.22 before settling in for the closing price of $33.18. A 52-week range for OHI has been $24.81 – $35.31.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 151.70%. With a float of $232.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.85 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of +53.40, and the pretax margin is +39.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 28,730. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $28.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $28,318. This insider now owns 14,676 shares in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +39.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], we can find that recorded value of 1.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.72. The third major resistance level sits at $33.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

There are 234,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.63 billion. As of now, sales total 1,063 M while income totals 416,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 244,650 K while its last quarter net income were 89,470 K.