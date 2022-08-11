$219.32K in average volume shows that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is heading in the right direction

August 10, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) trading session started at the price of $0.70, that was -9.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.5799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. A 52-week range for RVPH has been $0.53 – $4.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.40%. With a float of $9.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 60,670. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1276, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1231. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6800 in the near term. At $0.7601, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8101. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5499, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4999. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4198.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

There are 15,133K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.49 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -8,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -7,365 K.