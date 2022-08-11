33.79% percent quarterly performance for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 10, 2022, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) opened at $19.81, higher 8.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.80 and dropped to $19.63 before settling in for the closing price of $19.02. Price fluctuations for BIGC have ranged from $12.71 to $64.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -92.30% at the time writing. With a float of $68.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1337 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.54, operating margin of -23.94, and the pretax margin is -34.89.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 73.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 528,068. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 32,114 shares at a rate of $16.44, taking the stock ownership to the 106,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,409 for $18.81, making the entire transaction worth $158,206. This insider now owns 163,721 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.88 while generating a return on equity of -43.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BigCommerce Holdings Inc., BIGC], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.54. The third major resistance level sits at $22.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.76.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

There are currently 72,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 219,860 K according to its annual income of -76,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,200 K and its income totaled -39,610 K.