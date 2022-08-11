4.03% volatility in Under Armour Inc. (UA) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 10, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) trading session started at the price of $8.63, that was 4.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.82 and dropped to $8.61 before settling in for the closing price of $8.36. A 52-week range for UA has been $7.22 – $23.00.

With a float of $390.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Under Armour Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 13.66%, while institutional ownership is 74.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Under Armour Inc. (UA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

The latest stats from [Under Armour Inc., UA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.19 million was inferior to 4.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.94. The third major resistance level sits at $9.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.42.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are 476,336K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.95 billion. As of now, sales total 5,683 M while income totals 360,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,349 M while its last quarter net income were 7,680 K.