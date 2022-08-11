Search
5.57% volatility in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) last month: This is a red flag warning

August 10, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $7.40, that was 1.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.50 and dropped to $7.28 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. A 52-week range for LICY has been $5.87 – $14.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.30%. With a float of $141.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.25%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.54 in the near term. At $7.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.10.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 169,081K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.31 billion. As of now, sales total 7,370 K while income totals -226,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,650 K while its last quarter net income were -20,630 K.

