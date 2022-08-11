6.10% volatility in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $4.04, up 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $3.87 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has traded in a range of $2.47-$5.78.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -612.70%. With a float of $142.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1327 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.28, operating margin of -7.12, and the pretax margin is -10.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9.16 while generating a return on equity of -3.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -612.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 579.49 million has total of 151,729K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 674,730 K in contrast with the sum of -61,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,610 K and last quarter income was -29,700 K.