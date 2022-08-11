-7.62% percent quarterly performance for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock priced at $28.28, up 3.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.815 and dropped to $28.055 before settling in for the closing price of $27.82. JNPR’s price has ranged from $26.20 to $38.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.90%. With a float of $318.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.00 million.

The firm has a total of 10191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.70, operating margin of +9.28, and the pretax margin is +6.55.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Juniper Networks Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 175,167. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $28.03, taking the stock ownership to the 838,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for $27.74, making the entire transaction worth $173,372. This insider now owns 844,985 shares in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to -13.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Juniper Networks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Juniper Networks Inc., JNPR], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.29. The third major resistance level sits at $29.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.48.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.23 billion, the company has a total of 322,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,735 M while annual income is 252,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,270 M while its latest quarter income was 113,400 K.