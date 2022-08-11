$866.84K in average volume shows that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is heading in the right direction

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.06, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $7.76 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCO’s price has moved between $4.33 and $8.44.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.00%. With a float of $124.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 81256 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.20, operating margin of +5.07, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 5.88%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.71 while generating a return on equity of 21.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.03 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.16 in the near term. At $8.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.20.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.65 billion based on 210,478K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,660 M and income totals 45,490 K. The company made 790,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.