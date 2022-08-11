9.22% volatility in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.91, soaring 20.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, SMFR’s price has moved between $1.11 and $12.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.90%. With a float of $178.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.37 million.

In an organization with 1200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 46.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 40,217. In this transaction Former CFO of this company sold 20,245 shares at a rate of $1.99, taking the stock ownership to the 244,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 2,069 for $1.47, making the entire transaction worth $3,041. This insider now owns 11,940 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4700. However, in the short run, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3300. Second resistance stands at $2.4400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6700.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 808.01 million based on 377,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 212,200 K and income totals -245,390 K. The company made 53,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -76,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.