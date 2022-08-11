A look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

August 10, 2022, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) trading session started at the price of $181.45, that was 3.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.45 and dropped to $179.39 before settling in for the closing price of $177.71. A 52-week range for TXN has been $144.46 – $202.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $911.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $920.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.69, operating margin of +49.14, and the pretax margin is +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 363,527. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,048 shares at a rate of $177.50, taking the stock ownership to the 28,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 43,068 for $178.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,705,124. This insider now owns 66,822 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.12) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Looking closely at Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days average volume was 4.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.59.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.99. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.58. Second resistance stands at $186.05. The third major resistance level sits at $188.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $180.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $176.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

There are 913,707K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 167.87 billion. As of now, sales total 18,344 M while income totals 7,769 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,212 M while its last quarter net income were 2,291 M.