A major move is in the offing as Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) market cap hits 12.89 million

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.21, soaring 38.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $1.92 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Within the past 52 weeks, CLWT’s price has moved between $1.07 and $2.59.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.60%. With a float of $3.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.32 million.

The firm has a total of 68 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.63, operating margin of +3.67, and the pretax margin is +4.31.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is 58.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 7.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16

Technical Analysis of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, CLWT], we can find that recorded value of 10.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s (CLWT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6500. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.4700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.9300. The third major resistance level sits at $3.2000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0100.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.89 million based on 7,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,390 K and income totals 990 K. The company made 6,695 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2 K in sales during its previous quarter.