A major move is in the offing as VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) market cap hits 33.11 billion

August 10, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) trading session started at the price of $35.00, that was 0.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.05 and dropped to $34.65 before settling in for the closing price of $34.68. A 52-week range for VICI has been $26.23 – $34.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.70%. With a float of $894.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 152 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VICI Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.29 million, its volume of 5.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.02 in the near term. At $35.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

There are 963,093K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.11 billion. As of now, sales total 1,510 M while income totals 1,014 M. Its latest quarter income was 662,620 K while its last quarter net income were -57,710 K.