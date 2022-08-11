Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is 5.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) stock priced at $62.21, up 0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.355 and dropped to $61.53 before settling in for the closing price of $61.85. LNT’s price has ranged from $54.20 to $65.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 2.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.50%. With a float of $250.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3313 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.50, operating margin of +21.67, and the pretax margin is +16.35.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Alliant Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 73,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,200 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,210 shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.37 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.40% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alliant Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Alliant Energy Corporation’s (LNT) raw stochastic average was set at 69.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.35 in the near term. At $62.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.12. The third support level lies at $60.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.50 billion, the company has a total of 250,803K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,669 M while annual income is 674,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 943,000 K while its latest quarter income was 159,000 K.