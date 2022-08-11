Alteryx Inc. (AYX) average volume reaches $788.06K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 10, 2022, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) opened at $65.67, higher 7.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.64 and dropped to $65.67 before settling in for the closing price of $63.18. Price fluctuations for AYX have ranged from $43.45 to $81.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 44.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -624.70% at the time writing. With a float of $58.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2595 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alteryx Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 1,237,333. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $61.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 56,829 for $55.71, making the entire transaction worth $3,166,209. This insider now owns 911,829 shares in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -624.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alteryx Inc. (AYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.10 in the near term. At $70.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.16.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Key Stats

There are currently 68,192K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 536,140 K according to its annual income of -179,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 180,620 K and its income totaled -106,770 K.