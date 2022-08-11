Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) posted a -0.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) stock priced at $173.72, up 2.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.30 and dropped to $171.22 before settling in for the closing price of $170.37. ADI’s price has ranged from $138.50 to $191.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.60%. With a float of $517.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.53, operating margin of +26.16, and the pretax margin is +18.16.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,192,372. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $170.34, taking the stock ownership to the 78,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Director sold 9,200 for $170.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,564,000. This insider now owns 81,357 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.00 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.57% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Analog Devices Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Looking closely at Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.50.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 92.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.75. However, in the short run, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $176.51. Second resistance stands at $177.95. The third major resistance level sits at $180.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $168.35.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.86 billion, the company has a total of 519,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,318 M while annual income is 1,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,972 M while its latest quarter income was 783,270 K.