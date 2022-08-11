Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.30% last month.

On August 10, 2022, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) opened at $58.88, higher 3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.31 and dropped to $58.59 before settling in for the closing price of $57.90. Price fluctuations for APO have ranged from $45.97 to $81.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 23.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.20% at the time writing. With a float of $354.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2153 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,152,622. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $57.63, taking the stock ownership to the 506,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for $54.60, making the entire transaction worth $818,952. This insider now owns 526,385 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.60% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

The latest stats from [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.38 million was inferior to 3.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.50.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are currently 574,458K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,952 M according to its annual income of 1,838 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,272 M and its income totaled -2,051 M.