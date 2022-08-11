Search
Sana Meer
Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) kicked off at the price of $20.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock priced at $20.28, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.37 and dropped to $20.09 before settling in for the closing price of $20.16. ARCC’s price has ranged from $17.03 to $22.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.40%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.72, operating margin of +95.60, and the pretax margin is +76.33.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 32.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 494,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $19.77, taking the stock ownership to the 52,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 2,775 for $17.95, making the entire transaction worth $49,811. This insider now owns 44,944 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +74.94 while generating a return on equity of 19.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Looking closely at Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.40. However, in the short run, Ares Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.32. Second resistance stands at $20.48. The third major resistance level sits at $20.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.76.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.28 billion, the company has a total of 496,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,820 M while annual income is 1,567 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 479,000 K while its latest quarter income was 111,000 K.

