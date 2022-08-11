ATO (Atmos Energy Corporation) dropped -0.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $115.59, plunging -0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.04 and dropped to $114.26 before settling in for the closing price of $115.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ATO’s price has moved between $85.80 and $122.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 6.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.70%. With a float of $136.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4684 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.74, operating margin of +26.56, and the pretax margin is +24.04.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Gas industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 12. In this transaction SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 0 shares at a rate of $105.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 950 for $106.61, making the entire transaction worth $101,275. This insider now owns 2,822 shares in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.35) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.24% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Looking closely at Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) raw stochastic average was set at 59.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.43. However, in the short run, Atmos Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.59. Second resistance stands at $116.70. The third major resistance level sits at $117.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.03.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.18 billion based on 139,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,407 M and income totals 665,560 K. The company made 816,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 128,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.