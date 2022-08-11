Search
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is 5.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 10, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) opened at $25.62, higher 4.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.39 and dropped to $25.50 before settling in for the closing price of $25.03. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $21.44 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.90% at the time writing. With a float of $219.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.00 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.65. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.50. Second resistance stands at $26.89. The third major resistance level sits at $27.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.11. The third support level lies at $24.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 220,548K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,416 M according to its annual income of 263,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,235 M and its income totaled 44,100 K.

