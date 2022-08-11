BIDU (Baidu Inc.) climbed 1.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $136.10, up 1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.96 and dropped to $133.61 before settling in for the closing price of $135.60. Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has traded in a range of $101.62-$182.60.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $274.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.74 million.

The firm has a total of 45500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.34, operating margin of +8.45, and the pretax margin is +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.01) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.85% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.14, a number that is poised to hit 10.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 61.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baidu Inc., BIDU], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.81.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 63.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $140.79. The third major resistance level sits at $143.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $130.56.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.72 billion has total of 345,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,536 M in contrast with the sum of 1,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,482 M and last quarter income was -140,000 K.