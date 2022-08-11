Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 32.74% last month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $153.98, soaring 12.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.72 and dropped to $152.68 before settling in for the closing price of $144.92. Within the past 52 weeks, BILL’s price has moved between $89.87 and $348.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -69.10%. With a float of $99.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.02, operating margin of -41.34, and the pretax margin is -58.48.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 825,600. In this transaction General Counsel & CCO of this company sold 5,504 shares at a rate of $150.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s CFO sold 24,032 for $145.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,489,353. This insider now owns 5,614 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -41.43 while generating a return on equity of -6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3657.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.67.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $195.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $165.93 in the near term. At $169.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $175.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.26. The third support level lies at $145.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.82 billion based on 104,268K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 238,270 K and income totals -98,720 K. The company made 166,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -86,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.