BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 25.00% last month.

On August 10, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) opened at $2.8299, higher 7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.98 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Price fluctuations for BKSY have ranged from $1.00 to $13.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -705.70% at the time writing. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

In an organization with 210 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 65.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.71. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.96. Second resistance stands at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. The third support level lies at $2.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are currently 120,942K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 341.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,090 K according to its annual income of -245,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,900 K and its income totaled -19,990 K.