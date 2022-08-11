Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is expecting 29.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $22.53, up 6.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.315 and dropped to $22.53 before settling in for the closing price of $21.91. Over the past 52 weeks, ELY has traded in a range of $17.78-$34.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 29.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 235.10%. With a float of $152.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Callaway Golf Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 518,400. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,500 shares at a rate of $23.04, taking the stock ownership to the 599,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s EVP, Chief People Officer bought 1,175 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $25,404. This insider now owns 6,960 shares in total.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Looking closely at Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.91. However, in the short run, Callaway Golf Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.55. Second resistance stands at $23.83. The third major resistance level sits at $24.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.98.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.38 billion has total of 184,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,133 M in contrast with the sum of 321,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,116 M and last quarter income was 105,400 K.