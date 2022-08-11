Coursera Inc. (COUR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.13% last month.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $13.42, up 5.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.74 and dropped to $13.11 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has traded in a range of $10.71-$40.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -149.30%. With a float of $132.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.03 million.

In an organization with 1138 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.07, operating margin of -34.45, and the pretax margin is -34.46.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 58,324. In this transaction SVP, Engineering of this company sold 4,166 shares at a rate of $14.00, taking the stock ownership to the 187,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $16.53, making the entire transaction worth $661,024. This insider now owns 7,410,398 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.97 while generating a return on equity of -29.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4100.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.16. However, in the short run, Coursera Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.95. Second resistance stands at $14.16. The third major resistance level sits at $14.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.90. The third support level lies at $12.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 145,763K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 415,290 K in contrast with the sum of -145,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,750 K and last quarter income was -49,330 K.