Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) last year’s performance of -9.81% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On August 10, 2022, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) opened at $6.22, higher 8.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.6399 and dropped to $6.10 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. Price fluctuations for KODK have ranged from $3.45 to $7.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.80% at the time writing. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 34.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 1.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 74.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.75 in the near term. At $6.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.67.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

There are currently 78,920K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 495.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,150 M according to its annual income of 24,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 290,000 K and its income totaled -3,000 K.

