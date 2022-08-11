Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) 20 Days SMA touches 14.85%: The odds favor the bear

August 10, 2022, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) trading session started at the price of $13.45, that was 3.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.915 and dropped to $13.41 before settling in for the closing price of $13.20. A 52-week range for EXTR has been $8.49 – $16.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.40%. With a float of $126.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.91 million.

The firm has a total of 2441 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.34, operating margin of +6.56, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Extreme Networks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 127,936. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.79, taking the stock ownership to the 84,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 46,682 for $12.83, making the entire transaction worth $598,921. This insider now owns 44,979 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Extreme Networks Inc., EXTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.92.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

There are 130,836K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.74 billion. As of now, sales total 1,112 M while income totals 44,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 278,200 K while its last quarter net income were 5,410 K.