Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) 20 Days SMA touches 8.71%: The odds favor the bear

On August 10, 2022, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) opened at $28.09, higher 3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.59 and dropped to $27.92 before settling in for the closing price of $27.52. Price fluctuations for BEN have ranged from $22.61 to $38.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 124.60% at the time writing. With a float of $281.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $487.50 million.

The firm has a total of 9800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.09, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +28.70.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 343,630. In this transaction Affiliate of Investment Adv. of this company bought 72,557 shares at a rate of $4.74, taking the stock ownership to the 3,818,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 122,883 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $583,633. This insider now owns 3,745,949 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.59 while generating a return on equity of 16.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.83% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Resources Inc., BEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.12.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

There are currently 498,357K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,426 M according to its annual income of 1,831 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,031 M and its income totaled 256,400 K.