Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) 20 Days SMA touches 14.36%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) stock priced at $14.42, up 1.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.5181 and dropped to $14.05 before settling in for the closing price of $13.96. ULCC’s price has ranged from $8.19 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.90%. With a float of $214.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5502 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 17,401. In this transaction VP & CAO of this company sold 1,250 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s VP & CAO sold 2,003 for $11.44, making the entire transaction worth $22,917. This insider now owns 2,029 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.4 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.48 in the near term. At $14.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.54.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.11 billion, the company has a total of 217,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,060 M while annual income is -102,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 909,000 K while its latest quarter income was 13,000 K.