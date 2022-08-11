FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 20 Days SMA touches 4.80%: The odds favor the bear

August 10, 2022, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) trading session started at the price of $22.31, that was 1.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.49 and dropped to $22.14 before settling in for the closing price of $21.99. A 52-week range for FSK has been $18.08 – $23.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.40%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 37.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 84,920. In this transaction Co-President of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $21.23, taking the stock ownership to the 15,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director bought 550 for $21.20, making the entire transaction worth $11,663. This insider now owns 5,451 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to -12.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Looking closely at FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 80.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.48. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.42. Second resistance stands at $22.63. The third major resistance level sits at $22.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.72.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

There are 284,017K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.33 billion. As of now, sales total 1,081 M while income totals 1,515 M. Its latest quarter income was 396,000 K while its last quarter net income were 225,000 K.