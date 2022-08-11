Search
Steve Mayer
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 912,270 K

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.46, soaring 1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.20 and dropped to $38.60 before settling in for the closing price of $39.75. Within the past 52 weeks, FUTU’s price has moved between $21.23 and $119.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 141.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.50%. With a float of $64.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2318 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 8.15%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 3.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

The latest stats from [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.55 million was inferior to 4.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.26. The third major resistance level sits at $42.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.51.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.07 billion based on 150,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 912,270 K and income totals 360,300 K. The company made 209,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 73,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

