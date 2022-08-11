Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 547,130 K

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) stock priced at $17.53, up 0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.88 and dropped to $17.30 before settling in for the closing price of $17.49. GNK’s price has ranged from $13.21 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 32.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 179.40%. With a float of $36.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 990 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,131,615. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $25.15, taking the stock ownership to the 399,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 12,194 for $25.30, making the entire transaction worth $308,548. This insider now owns 399,099 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

The latest stats from [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.92 million was superior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.16. The third major resistance level sits at $18.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.71.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 742.33 million, the company has a total of 42,281K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 547,130 K while annual income is 182,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,760 K while its latest quarter income was 47,380 K.