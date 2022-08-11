Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 129,519 M

On August 10, 2022, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) opened at $25.89, higher 7.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.83 and dropped to $25.85 before settling in for the closing price of $24.99. Price fluctuations for HMC have ranged from $23.21 to $33.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

In an organization with 204035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 59.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.41. However, in the short run, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.13. Second resistance stands at $27.47. The third major resistance level sits at $28.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.17.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,710,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 129,519 M according to its annual income of 6,293 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,465 M and its income totaled 1,053 M.