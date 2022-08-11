Investors finally get a glimpse of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) volume hitting the figure of 1.66 million.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $73.40, up 2.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.87 and dropped to $73.08 before settling in for the closing price of $71.89. Over the past 52 weeks, DAR has traded in a range of $55.71-$87.59.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 119.40%. With a float of $160.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.40 million.

In an organization with 9900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +11.70, and the pretax margin is +17.34.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,023,330. In this transaction EVP – Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 12,374 shares at a rate of $82.70, taking the stock ownership to the 109,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Admin Officer sold 25,000 for $80.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,020,500. This insider now owns 48,489 shares in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.99% during the next five years compared to 44.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (DAR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.40. However, in the short run, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.21. Second resistance stands at $78.43. The third major resistance level sits at $80.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.85. The third support level lies at $68.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.83 billion has total of 161,514K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,741 M in contrast with the sum of 650,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,366 M and last quarter income was 188,050 K.