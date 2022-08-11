Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) volume hitting the figure of 2.33 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) stock priced at $4.21, up 4.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.69 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. HYLN’s price has ranged from $2.69 to $10.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -119.00%. With a float of $109.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1609.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

The latest stats from [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was inferior to 2.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.15. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. The third support level lies at $3.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 804.94 million, the company has a total of 173,568K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 200 K while annual income is -96,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340 K while its latest quarter income was -27,110 K.

134699

