Investors finally get a glimpse of Manchester United plc (MANU) volume hitting the figure of 1.88 million.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.68, soaring 11.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.88 and dropped to $11.60 before settling in for the closing price of $11.39. Within the past 52 weeks, MANU’s price has moved between $10.41 and $20.86.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.50%. With a float of $49.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.69 million.

In an organization with 983 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.46, operating margin of -8.73, and the pretax margin is -4.86.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Manchester United plc is 6.75%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.66 while generating a return on equity of -30.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.35% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Trading Performance Indicators

Manchester United plc (MANU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -11.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -20.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Manchester United plc’s (MANU) raw stochastic average was set at 53.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.47. However, in the short run, Manchester United plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.22. Second resistance stands at $13.69. The third major resistance level sits at $14.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. The third support level lies at $10.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.10 billion based on 52,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 665,030 K and income totals -124,110 K. The company made 205,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.