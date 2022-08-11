Investors must take note of agilon health inc.’s (AGL) performance last week, which was 2.12%.

August 10, 2022, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) trading session started at the price of $26.67, that was 2.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.09 and dropped to $26.48 before settling in for the closing price of $26.35. A 52-week range for AGL has been $14.36 – $38.47.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -560.10%. With a float of $402.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $407.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 648 employees.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward agilon health inc. stocks. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 193,927. In this transaction Chief Med. & Quality Officer of this company sold 8,094 shares at a rate of $23.96, taking the stock ownership to the 10,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Chief Med. & Quality Officer sold 8,094 for $26.09, making the entire transaction worth $211,145. This insider now owns 10,853 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -560.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what agilon health inc. (AGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.24 in the near term. At $27.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.25. The third support level lies at $26.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

There are 406,731K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.96 billion. As of now, sales total 1,834 M while income totals -406,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 670,130 K while its last quarter net income were -20,650 K.