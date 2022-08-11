Investors must take note of Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) performance last week, which was 29.57%.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.77, soaring 1.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.09 and dropped to $27.02 before settling in for the closing price of $28.11. Within the past 52 weeks, LMND’s price has moved between $15.99 and $86.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $47.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1119 employees.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 31.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.34, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) saw its 5-day average volume 2.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 87.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.49 in the near term. At $30.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.19. The third support level lies at $25.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 61,780K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 128,400 K and income totals -241,300 K. The company made 44,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.