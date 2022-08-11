Investors must take note of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) performance last week, which was -12.27%.

August 10, 2022, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) trading session started at the price of $15.25, that was 0.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.44 and dropped to $14.29 before settling in for the closing price of $14.68. A 52-week range for OLPX has been $11.73 – $30.41.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 428.10%. With a float of $646.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $648.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 106 workers is very important to gauge.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $25.99, making the entire transaction worth $233,910. This insider now owns 33,000 shares in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

The latest stats from [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.5 million was superior to 2.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.97. The third major resistance level sits at $16.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. The third support level lies at $13.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are 648,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.21 billion. As of now, sales total 598,370 K while income totals 220,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 186,200 K while its last quarter net income were 61,960 K.