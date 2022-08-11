Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) plunged -16.51 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Search
Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $1.16, down -16.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $0.9601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Over the past 52 weeks, KXIN has traded in a range of $0.78-$3.73.

While this was happening, with a float of $112.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.07, operating margin of -15.35, and the pretax margin is -77.47.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Kaixin Auto Holdings is 35.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -77.44 while generating a return on equity of -1,327.92.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 91.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

The latest stats from [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 20.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2142. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8202. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6802.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 173.63 million has total of 197,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 253,840 K in contrast with the sum of -196,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,953 K and last quarter income was 76,817 K.

