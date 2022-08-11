KB Home (KBH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,720 M

August 10, 2022, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) trading session started at the price of $32.26, that was 3.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.29 and dropped to $32.25 before settling in for the closing price of $31.40. A 52-week range for KBH has been $24.78 – $50.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 91.70%. With a float of $71.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2244 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.93, operating margin of +11.81, and the pretax margin is +12.15.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KB Home stocks. The insider ownership of KB Home is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12, was worth 3,370,477. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,718 shares at a rate of $42.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,097,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 121,408 for $41.90, making the entire transaction worth $5,086,995. This insider now owns 1,097,611 shares in total.

KB Home (KBH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.03) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.21% during the next five years compared to 39.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KB Home (KBH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.30, a number that is poised to hit 2.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

The latest stats from [KB Home, KBH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 56.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.73. The third major resistance level sits at $34.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.06.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

There are 87,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.84 billion. As of now, sales total 5,725 M while income totals 564,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,720 M while its last quarter net income were 210,670 K.