Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 20.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 10, 2022, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) opened at $1.58, higher 7.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Price fluctuations for KOPN have ranged from $1.02 to $7.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -182.00% at the time writing. With a float of $81.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.14, operating margin of -30.16, and the pretax margin is -29.21.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kopin Corporation is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 101,034. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.05, taking the stock ownership to the 120,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Strategic Business Officer sold 19,977 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $139,839. This insider now owns 162,500 shares in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -29.42 while generating a return on equity of -39.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -182.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kopin Corporation (KOPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3873, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8025. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7300 in the near term. At $1.8000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4800. The third support level lies at $1.4100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Key Stats

There are currently 93,637K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,670 K according to its annual income of -13,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,910 K and its income totaled -5,650 K.