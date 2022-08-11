Last month’s performance of 17.15% for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is certainly impressive

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) kicked off on August 10, 2022, at the price of $103.89, up 5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.39 and dropped to $103.47 before settling in for the closing price of $99.43. Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has traded in a range of $84.14-$180.81.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.30%. With a float of $269.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 155000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.84, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 576,105. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 6,665 shares at a rate of $86.44, taking the stock ownership to the 632,552 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 13, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for $89.36, making the entire transaction worth $595,597. This insider now owns 639,217 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.34% during the next five years compared to -8.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) saw its 5-day average volume 3.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.62.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 47.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.66 in the near term. At $107.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $109.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.14. The third support level lies at $100.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.73 billion has total of 270,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,618 M in contrast with the sum of 590,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,057 M and last quarter income was -45,000 K.