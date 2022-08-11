Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of 19.55% for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is certainly impressive

Company News

On August 10, 2022, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) opened at $40.94, higher 4.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.94 and dropped to $39.44 before settling in for the closing price of $38.92. Price fluctuations for HCP have ranged from $25.51 to $102.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.20% at the time writing. With a float of $39.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.95 million.

In an organization with 1850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.70, operating margin of -90.19, and the pretax margin is -90.14.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HashiCorp Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 177,768. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,728 shares at a rate of $31.03, taking the stock ownership to the 11,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 26,917 for $28.89, making the entire transaction worth $777,753. This insider now owns 31,268 shares in total.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -90.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was better than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, HashiCorp Inc.’s (HCP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, HashiCorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.38. Second resistance stands at $41.91. The third major resistance level sits at $42.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.91. The third support level lies at $38.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Key Stats

There are currently 184,384K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 320,770 K according to its annual income of -290,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 100,900 K and its income totaled -78,220 K.

