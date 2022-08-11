Search
Last month’s performance of 22.41% for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is certainly impressive

Company News

On August 10, 2022, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) opened at $37.22, higher 7.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.845 and dropped to $36.70 before settling in for the closing price of $35.39. Price fluctuations for SMAR have ranged from $27.05 to $85.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 52.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.90% at the time writing. With a float of $125.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -30.85, and the pretax margin is -31.01.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Smartsheet Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 190,438. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $30.47, taking the stock ownership to the 6,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $31.77, making the entire transaction worth $158,875. This insider now owns 17,597 shares in total.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.12 in the near term. At $40.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.76. The third support level lies at $34.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Key Stats

There are currently 129,450K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 550,830 K according to its annual income of -171,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 168,310 K and its income totaled -70,460 K.

