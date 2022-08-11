Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) to new highs

On August 10, 2022, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) opened at $12.25, higher 1.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.42 and dropped to $12.25 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Price fluctuations for FNB have ranged from $10.48 to $14.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.90% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 3886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 9,432. In this transaction Director of this company bought 800 shares at a rate of $11.79, taking the stock ownership to the 62,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $11.61, making the entire transaction worth $11,610. This insider now owns 78,097 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [F.N.B. Corporation, FNB], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 70.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.51. The third major resistance level sits at $12.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.09.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

There are currently 351,470K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,335 M according to its annual income of 405,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 362,930 K and its income totaled 109,140 K.