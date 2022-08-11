Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) to new highs

On August 10, 2022, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) opened at $7.45, higher 2.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.65 and dropped to $7.38 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. Price fluctuations for TV have ranged from $7.24 to $13.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 578.90% at the time writing. With a float of $363.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $567.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Looking closely at Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.59. However, in the short run, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.64. Second resistance stands at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $7.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.10.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are currently 559,240K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,104 M according to its annual income of 298,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 924,820 K and its income totaled 156,700 K.