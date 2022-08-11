Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) to new highs

August 10, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) trading session started at the price of $10.41, that was 2.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.68 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. A 52-week range for NYCB has been $8.50 – $14.33.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.40%. With a float of $458.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.14 million.

The firm has a total of 2815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], we can find that recorded value of 4.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.83. The third major resistance level sits at $10.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.15.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are 467,038K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.00 billion. As of now, sales total 1,750 M while income totals 596,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 491,000 K while its last quarter net income were 171,000 K.