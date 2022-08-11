Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) to new highs

A new trading day began on August 10, 2022, with Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) stock priced at $1.69, up 1.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. OPAD’s price has ranged from $1.62 to $20.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 108.90%. With a float of $203.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.12 million.

The firm has a total of 1000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.04, operating margin of +0.95, and the pretax margin is +0.32.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 99,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 81,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $41,700. This insider now owns 51,372 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Offerpad Solutions Inc., OPAD], we can find that recorded value of 3.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8160, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8921. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5167.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 421.58 million, the company has a total of 245,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,070 M while annual income is 6,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,080 M while its latest quarter income was 11,560 K.