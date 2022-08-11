LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) soared 17.31 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) on August 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.50, soaring 17.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.86 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Within the past 52 weeks, LFST’s price has moved between $4.77 and $24.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.00%. With a float of $316.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6635 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -49.90.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 125,750. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 17,226 shares at a rate of $7.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,179,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 68,904 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $482,328. This insider now owns 6,196,426 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -46.02 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

The latest stats from [LifeStance Health Group Inc., LFST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 47.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.20. The third major resistance level sits at $10.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.51.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.89 billion based on 374,323K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 667,510 K and income totals -307,200 K. The company made 203,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -62,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.